‘Tis the season to shop and support local by gifting your loved ones unique and fun gifts this holiday season. There are many holiday markets taking place this year around New Mexico. Some will have good food and great music. Also, some of these holiday markets will kick off this weekend.
Bandelier Craft Fair
- Date: November 12
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Bandelier Elementary School, 3309 Pershing Ave SE, Albuquerque NM
- Arts & Crafts from more than 40 local vendors
- Student art made for sale
- Bandelier Jump Rose Team will perform at 12 p.m.
- Food Trucks
Annual Holiday Craft Show
- Date: November 19
- Time: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Cibola High School, 1510 Ellison Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM
- Cibola High School 17th Annual Holiday Craft Show Fun lively holiday shopping/craft show on Albuquerque’s Westside
- Free event
Cloud Croft Christmas Market
- November 25-26
- Cloudcroft High School Gym, Cloudcroft New Mexico 88317
- Time: 1 p.m. -5 p.m.
- You can find unique gifts in the many downtown shops
- Free Event
Rio Grande Art & Crafts Festival: Holiday Show
- Dates: November 25-27
- Location: 300 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
- Free Event
- Shoppers can find original gifts such as pottery, handmade leather belts, jewelry, and art.
Albuquerque Garden Center Holiday Fair Plant and Craft Sale
- Dates: December 2-3
- Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Over 40 Arts & Crafts Vendors
- Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd NE, (inside Lost Altos Park) Albuquerque, NM 87112
Nob Hill’s Holiday Shop-N-Stroll
- Dates: December 1
- Time: 5-9 p.m.
- Come support local businesses and restaurants. Many will be offering shopping discounts, special menu items, and tastings
- Santa and Mrs. Claus 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Food Trucks, Luminarias
Holiday Market at the Rail Yards / Mercado Navideños
- Dates: December 10-11
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Keep it local and enjoy all the best Burque’s Local Business in person, 150+ vendors, delicious foods, arts, and music.
- Free Event
- Rail Yards (777 1st SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102)
8th Annual Holiday Craft Fair
- Gallup, NM
- Date: November 19
- Time: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Rio West Mall, Gallup, NM
Highgarden Holiday Market
- Santa Fe, NM
- Date: November 26
- Time: 3 p.m. -7 p.m.
- The Jean Cocteau Cinema is hosting its first-ever holiday market. There will be live music special cocktails, snacks, and 10 local vendors
- Free Event
- Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave
Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show
- Santa Fe, NM
- Date: Saturday, November 26
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, November 27
- Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Santa Fe Convention Center, 201 West Marcy Street
- Free Event
Winter Market @ HQ
- Santa Fe, NM
- December 3
- Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- The Art Walk is partnering with Santa Fe Brewing Co., expecting 30+ NM emerging artists, ornament decorating, live music, food from Fusion Tacos, Encanto, and Catalyst Coffee, a toy and food drive an ugly sweater contest, a dance party a photo area with Santa Clause
- $10 donation, will benefit the Food Depot and UNM Children’s Hospital
- Santa Fe Brewing Company HQ (35 Fire Pl.)
Winter Indian Market
- Santa Fe, NM
- Date: December 3-4
- Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- SWAIA’s 2022 Winter Indian Market will have 150 artists, and there will be artist booths, live performances, an in-person silent auction, and a raffle.
- Admission: $15/day $25/full weekend
- Santa Fe Community Convention Center (201 W. March St.)
La Casa Holiday Bazaar
- Las Cruces, NM
- Dates: December 2-4
- Friday 4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Las Cruces Convention Center 680 E. University Ave.
- Shoppers can find art, and handmade gifts such as jewelry, woodwork, photography, glass pecans, salsa, and other edible items.
- Santa Clause will also be there
- Santa visit times: Saturday 11 a.m.-3p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.
- The Grinch Visit Times
- Sunday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Tickets are $7 for one day
- $15 for all three days
- Kids under 12 free
- All proceeds will benefit La Casa Inc.