‘Tis the season to shop and support local by gifting your loved ones unique and fun gifts this holiday season. There are many holiday markets taking place this year around New Mexico. Some will have good food and great music. Also, some of these holiday markets will kick off this weekend.

Date: November 12

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bandelier Elementary School, 3309 Pershing Ave SE, Albuquerque NM

Arts & Crafts from more than 40 local vendors

Student art made for sale

Bandelier Jump Rose Team will perform at 12 p.m.

Food Trucks

Date: November 19

Time: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Cibola High School, 1510 Ellison Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM

Cibola High School 17th Annual Holiday Craft Show Fun lively holiday shopping/craft show on Albuquerque’s Westside

Free event

November 25-26

Cloudcroft High School Gym, Cloudcroft New Mexico 88317

Time: 1 p.m. -5 p.m.

You can find unique gifts in the many downtown shops

Free Event

Dates: November 25-27

Location: 300 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Free Event

Shoppers can find original gifts such as pottery, handmade leather belts, jewelry, and art.

Dates: December 2-3

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Over 40 Arts & Crafts Vendors

Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd NE, (inside Lost Altos Park) Albuquerque, NM 87112

Dates: December 1

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Come support local businesses and restaurants. Many will be offering shopping discounts, special menu items, and tastings

Santa and Mrs. Claus 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Food Trucks, Luminarias

Dates: December 10-11

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Keep it local and enjoy all the best Burque’s Local Business in person, 150+ vendors, delicious foods, arts, and music.

Free Event

Rail Yards (777 1st SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102)

Gallup, NM

Date: November 19

Time: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Rio West Mall, Gallup, NM

Santa Fe, NM

Date: November 26

Time: 3 p.m. -7 p.m.

The Jean Cocteau Cinema is hosting its first-ever holiday market. There will be live music special cocktails, snacks, and 10 local vendors

Free Event

Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave

Santa Fe, NM

Date: Saturday, November 26 Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 27 Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Santa Fe Convention Center, 201 West Marcy Street

Free Event

Santa Fe, NM

December 3

Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Art Walk is partnering with Santa Fe Brewing Co., expecting 30+ NM emerging artists, ornament decorating, live music, food from Fusion Tacos, Encanto, and Catalyst Coffee, a toy and food drive an ugly sweater contest, a dance party a photo area with Santa Clause

$10 donation, will benefit the Food Depot and UNM Children’s Hospital

Santa Fe Brewing Company HQ (35 Fire Pl.)

Santa Fe, NM

Date: December 3-4

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

SWAIA’s 2022 Winter Indian Market will have 150 artists, and there will be artist booths, live performances, an in-person silent auction, and a raffle.

Admission: $15/day $25/full weekend

Santa Fe Community Convention Center (201 W. March St.)