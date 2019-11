ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known local jewelry shop is calling it quits.

Shelton Jewelers at Montgomery and Louisiana opened in 1984. The owner, Eric Shelton, originally set out to be an engineer, but switched to gemology, eventually becoming one of only 67 certified master gemologists in the world.

After 35 years, Shelton has decided it’s time to retire. His storewide retirement sales started Thursday.