ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The last three mayors have tried to spruce up Central by the tracks, and now there's another push to do something about the ugly entrance to downtown. It's not a pleasant walk or drive through this tunnel, but one city councilor wants to get something done once and for all.

Taking a stroll through the pedestrian tunnel in downtown Albuquerque, it's hard to ignore the shortcomings. It's noisy, you've got to watch where you step, vandalism marks the walls, the lighting is sub-par and you never know who you'll cross paths with.