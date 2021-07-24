Scattered rain returns for western New Mexico

It was quite the start to the weekend! We saw flash flooding, damaging wind gusts, and lots of lightning for our Friday. Rainfall amounts were generally in the 1-3″ range across western and central New Mexico; this produced some flooded roadways. For Saturday, our low pressure continues to move westward across the state and eventually into Arizona. This will allow the heaviest of the rain to move out. But we still have plenty of moisture to allow for more afternoon storms especially for the west.

This time, no severe weather is expected this weekend. Temperatures will be trending slightly below average with all the moisture around. We’ll still see scattered storms continue each day through Tuesday. Then we’ll begin drying out a little as we tap into drier air from the east as we close July. This will mark the end of a very active month.