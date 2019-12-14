UNM student arrested for allegedly owning firearm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exchange student from Saudi Arabia is sitting behind bars on federal charges.

27-year-old Hassan Alqahtani was arrested at his home near Girard and Constitution Friday for illegal possession of a firearm. Alqahtani, who is in the US on a student visa, is not allowed to have a firearm, but more concerning to investigators were claims that he also had a hit list with UNM professors on it.

His attorney says those allegations have not been validated. “In my opinion is they’re doing nothing more than to inflame public opinion, judicial opinion and I think it that is why he’s not going to be walking across that stage tomorrow,” said Alqahtani’s attorney Joel Meyers.

Despite Meyers’ attempts to have him released, Alqahtani will remain behind bars until a detention hearing Monday.