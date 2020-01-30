Santana tuned in to spirituality, ‘angels’ by many names, and the afterlife

MYSTERY WIRE — Guitar god Carlos Santana makes no secret of his interests in spiritual and supernatural subjects.
He’s not only used those terms and images in many of his hit songs and album titles — he walks the walk in his personal life.
He moved to Las Vegas years ago. We caught up to him at a fundraiser for school kids, where he spoke to us about angels, ghosts, aliens and more.
“There’s no difference between what we call the invisible, intangible guardians, angels, people who accompany you. So, people calling from unknown galaxies,” Santana said.
Santana also shared stories about what he says are ongoing contacts he has with fellow musicians, including some who have passed away.
What makes Santana click? A one-on-one conversation, only on mysterywire.com.
The Interview
