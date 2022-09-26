NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe teen will make a special appearance at the White House Tuesday. Jesse Begay was one of five students to serve as a poetry ambassador for the National Students Poet Program.
They will join First Lady Jill Biden during a poetry read Tuesday morning. As ambassador, Begay will be tasked with giving talks and presiding over workshops for the next year.