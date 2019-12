SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Santa Fe is aiming high for the upcoming legislative session.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city released its list of priority projects that they want state lawmakers to fund. One is to expand the Santa Fe Regional Airport.

The city says the $10 million they’re asking for would mean big business for the economy, especially for film. In total, the city is asking for $23 million as part of the wish list.