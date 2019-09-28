Sandoval County auctions off more than 100 delinquent properties

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County will have some extra money to spend thanks to a recent property auction.

News 13 told you last month about the auction of 161 properties where owners failed to pay property taxes.

They said 19 owners came forward at the last minute to settle their debt, and all but four of the properties were sold at the auction Tuesday.

In all, $378,200 was collected from the auction. $173,184.18 went to taxpayers in Sandoval County.

These auctions are held regularly.

Valencia County has the highest number of delinquent properties in the state at more than 60,000 in 2018. Bernalillo County had nearly 2,500 in 2018.