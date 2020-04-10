Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union shows thanks to healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of local businesses support those working hard during the pandemic and today is no different. Sandia Federal Credit Union employees passed out nearly 200 breakfast burritos and hand sanitizer to TriCore lab workers at Presbyterian Friday morning.

Attached to the burritos were hand-written thank you notes. The company plans to do this for various helpers around town.

“We’ve been thinking hard about how we can add a little bit of happiness and do something good to help the folks that are working so very hard to help all of us so we thought gosh you know, who in New Mexico doesn’t love a good breakfast burrito,” said Melissa Stock, Vice President of Marketing at SFCU.

TriCore has been processing many of the COVID-19 tests. 

