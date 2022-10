ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department will once again be part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The public can bring unwanted and unneeded prescription drugs to the event on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the police department.

Vape devices will also be accepted as long as the batteries have been removed. Liquids and needles will not be accepted. The service is free and anonymous.