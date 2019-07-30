Roswell Intermediate All-Star Team loses to Southeast Region on Monday 20-8

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Intermediate All-Star Team lost in their opening-round game of the Little League World Series on Monday. Roswell is representing the Southwest Region after winning the Houston, Texas Regional, but they lost to the Southeast Region on Monday 20-8.

Roswell took the early lead in this game going up 2-0 in the second inning, but a very good team from Alabama would just hit the ball hard the rest of the game. Roswell would later come back to tie the game at 5, but the Southeast Team would go on to rally to score 20 overall runs.

Roswell now enters the consolation bracket and will play next on Thursday at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.