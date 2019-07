ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell firefighter who has been fighting for his own life in the hospital has died.

Jeff Stroble was hospitalized in Lubbock after last month’s blast left him and Hoby Bonham seriously injured.

A few weeks ago, his recovery took a turn when he developed gastrointestinal bleeding.

His wife, as recently as Saturday, said he was improving.

Sunday night, the Roswell Fire Department confirmed he has died.

Funeral plans are pending.