Roswell cracks down on nuisance properties with new ordinance

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is cracking down on nuisance properties. Officials hope the ordinance they’ve created will do a better job of holding some of their worst cases accountable.

City Attorney Aaron Holloman says this new system will target the repeat offenders for crime-riddled residences and filthy lots. “There was no mechanism to address that problem as a whole. Instead, it left police officers to issue a ticket, and then to start back over with a clean slate,” said Holloman.

It took the city a year to finalize the ordinance, approved at last week’s city council meeting. While the city attorney couldn’t give an exact number, he says they’ve identified up to around 40 key properties to address.

An extreme ‘nuisance property’ is defined as one with four ‘strikes’ from the police department or code enforcement within a one-year period. “We’ve had situations where the realtors will contact us, and say they can’t sell properties because of the deterioration we’ve seen for one specific property,” said Holloman. “Or we have businesses that say we’re looking at moving out of this area because we continue to have the same issues, what can you do to fix that?”

After those four ‘strikes,’ the ordinance would apply, and the city will sit down with the property owner in person to try and resolve the issues. If more nuisance activity continues, it would also allow them to bill the owner for things such as the cost of the police officers responding.

The city says one of its biggest tasks right now is the Town Plaza Apartments. Back in January, all 72 units were condemned due to unsafe living conditions. The city identified problems there ranging from mold and significant roof leaks, to open and exposed electrical wires, lack of hot water and heat, and more.

The new law officially became effective Friday. Currently, the city is testing it out to see how effective it is. If the ordinance is no longer needed or updated, the ordinance will expire at the end of 2022.