ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho woman who fatally hit a cyclist last year will spend nearly a decade in prison. Police said Mollie Duran was driving drunk near Unser and Kimmick in northwest Albuquerque last year when she struck Joseph Gamez on his bicycle.

The Rio Rancho Police Department was able to identify Duran’s car after seeing significant damage on the windshield. One of the cyclists with Gamez told police that Duran paused after the crash before fleeing the scene.

“I still think I suffer with survivor’s remorse. You know, because I’m the one that said ‘Hey, instead of going to the gym, let’s go ride today.’ So that’s what we did and now I’m the one who has to say every day, “We should have gone to the gym,” said Eric Bailey a friend of Gamez.

Duran was sentenced to serve nine years behind bars but the judge gave her two weeks to have her affairs in order.