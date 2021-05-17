Republican Party of New Mexico holds Operation Freedom convention in Texas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Members of the New Mexico Republican Party were in Amarillo for an event called Operation Freedom. The party states the goal is to raise optimism and find meaningful solutions for New Mexico.

This weekend’s convention was held out of state because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico. Chairman Steve Pearce says they are working on several different topics.

“We just finished a session on business, we had a session earlier on running for office. So, it’s that stimulation that our people who run for office are everyday folks like yourself who never thought of running for office. It’s kind of that pick-up and getting people thinking of what they can do,” said Pearce.

Pearce added the party is looking ahead to the elections of 2022 and is focusing on the message that the party is diverse, big, and powerful.