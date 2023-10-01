DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Republicans vying for the presidency faced off in a second debate this week, and former President Donald Trump was not among them.

Trump faces criminal charges and challenges to his candidacy because of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but is he still the leading possible GOP nominee? Political analysts dive into the campaign roadblocks this week on “Colorado Point of View.”

Meanwhile, Congress wavers on a funding plan, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Denver International Airport.

Editor’s Note: The opening sequence of this week’s “Colorado Point of View” is not included in the episode video above because it includes restricted video from this week’s Republican debate.