NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will be exiting northern and eastern parts of New Mexico Tuesday night. Drier and warmer weather will be returning with lighter winds through Thursday.

More severe weather hit parts of southeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon, while rain and snow fell across the northern mountains. Dry air and strong winds led to a high fire danger across the western half of the state. Tonight, the moisture will move out and the winds will die down, beginning a quieter period of weather through Thursday.

It will be a cold start to the day Wednesday across most of New Mexico, with some areas in the northern part of the state falling to near and below freezing. By the afternoon, breezy conditions will return again, but temperatures will begin a warming trend. A ridge of high pressure starts building into the state on Thursday and will finally bring in light winds and kickstart a major warming trend through the weekend.

As the ridge of high-pressure shifts east on Friday, stronger winds will filter in behind it. West-southwest winds will increase through the weekend, with the strongest winds Sunday and Monday afternoons. Hotter weather will also arrive with the winds, bringing high temperatures well-above-average beginning Friday ad will continue into early next week. With the combination of wind, heat, and extremely dry air, it is likely that very high fire danger will also return this weekend into early next week.