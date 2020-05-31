President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.

In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.

