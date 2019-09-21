President Donald Trump gets heat for urging Ukraine probe

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter.

Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.

It was the latest revelation in an escalating controversy that has created a showdown between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration, which has refused to turn over the formal complaint by a national security official or even describe its contents.