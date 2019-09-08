Police video shows man kicking, biting, spitting at officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He is accused of biting, kicking and spitting on first responders.

New police lapel video shows the moments authorities finally took an Albuquerque man into custody for battery and assault on a peace officer.

Officers responded to a call of two men arguing which led to Daniel Nowakowski getting stabbed by someone described as a friend.

However, the situation only escalated when first responders tried getting him help.

The video shows Nowakowski wrestling with police at Lovelace hospital and even kicking officers.

It all started at his Albuquerque home in late July.

According to the criminal complaint, Nowakowski put up a fight when first responders tried to get him help for a stab wound.

“You assaulted that paramedic,” an officer said in the video. “You assaulted that firefighter, and you assaulted me. You assaulted three different people today.”

At the hospital, Nowakowski threatened to sue if he was not let out of his handcuffs.

“If you don’t, you are going to have a lawsuit like you wouldn’t f***ing believe,” Nowakowski said.

He even said he would rather die than get medical treatment.

“I bleed out, then I die,” Nowakowski said. “Do you know what a real man is,” he asked an officer. “Do you know what life is? Do you know what kids are? Do you know what God is?”

Officers uncuffed his stabbed hand to treat it.

“Let go,” Nowakowski said. “Let go right now. Stop.”

However, he was uncooperative with hospital workers.

“If you got stabbed, and you were aggressive, and you were mad and pissed off…” Nowakowski said to a hospital worker.

“Would I expect anybody to do a favor for me? Absolutely not,” the worker responded.

“Well then shut up,” Nowakowski replied.

He then bit and spat at police.

“You are now getting charged with a felony,” an officer said to Nowakowski in the video. “Congratulations. Thanks for biting me.”

“Thank you,” Nowakowski said to the officer. “You know what? I’m already a f***ing felon, b****.”

Nowakowski was charged in this case with two counts of battery on a peace officer and two charges of assault on an officer.

Nowakowski has a criminal record dating back to 2003 that includes felony sexual offenses and aggravated battery.