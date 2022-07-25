ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A problem apartment complex, that Albuquerque Police has responded to hundreds of times this year, was the scene of another shooting Saturday night.

According to a criminal complaint, two cars were parked next to each other in the Four Hills Studio parking lot, when an officer says they heard gunshots. That officer followed one of the vehicles to the Whispering Sands Apartments, just down the road.

They say they found Matthew Willingham inside a stolen vehicle and say he had been shot. Willingham had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. He also is being charged with receiving stolen vehicles.