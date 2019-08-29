Police find body believed to be Taos cafe owner

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos community is in shock after one of their own went missing: Popular business owner, Patrick Larkin. Now, State Police say they believe they have found his body. But for locals, they are still left wondering what happened to him.

“911 what’s the location of your emergency?” asked the 911 dispatcher from the recording.

The call came in on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m on his property, helping his wife trying to locate him,” said a man on the phone.

A man told dispatch Patrick Larkin was missing. He was last seen near his home around Rim View and Las Tusas Road in Taos around 2:00 a.m.

“There was an issue with the goats outside as he went to go check on them, and hasn’t been seen since,” said the man on the phone.

Larkin’s disappearance has affected a lot of people.

“I was totally upset last night,” said local Ed Sullivan. “I tried to run through my mind how something like this could happen.”

“He came across as a low key, nice guy, great athlete that I know about,” said local Pavel Lukes.

People who knew Larkin said he ran the popular coffee shop ‘World Cup’ near the plaza, and stepping inside, Larkin’s presence is hard to miss. Flowers fill almost every counter and photos of him are placed across the shop.

Even a small memorial is set up outside. People here clung to hope Larkin would be found, but a day after he went missing, a body was found about a mile away from his home.

“Right now we believe this is Larkin,” said NMSP Officer Ray Wilson.

NMSP took over the case from the Taos County Sheriff’s Department. Right now, they’re not releasing much information.

“And we’re treating it as a homicide,” said Officer Wilson.

For people here, it’s hard to believe.

“We all want closure,” said Sullivan. “We’d all like to know what actually happened.”

State Police said that body they believe could be Larkin’s is at the Office of the Medical Examiner. They have not released a cause of death.