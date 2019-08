ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are more than halfway to their goal of replacing streetlights across Albuquerque with LED bulbs.

PNM says they’ve converted more than 6,000 of their 11,000 company-owned lamps. The contractor hired to complete the work averages about 1,600 conversions per month.

Right now, work is focused on the northwest areas of the city. They will soon move to the final phases in the Northeast Heights.

Officials hope improved lighting will help make the city safer.