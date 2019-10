ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - A former New Mexico State Police officer charged with DWI, is now asking a judge to toss out a piece of evidence. Jessica Turner questions whether the person who helped lead police to her, is even reliable.

When Otero County deputies responded to a call in February 2018 about a truck on Highway 82, they found former NMSP officer, Turner, slumped over the wheel.