PHOTOS: Winter storm hits New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - UNM Men's Basketball fell to 3-6 overall and 0-6 in Mountain West play, after an 82-46 loss to Utah State on Friday night. It was the team's sixth-consecutive loss and was another poor offensive performance for UNM.

"Tonight, it was alarming. It was a very problematic start. It's got me concerned about where we are at and it's time to figure out who can finish this season and who can't," said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.