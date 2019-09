ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week 3 for New Mexico High School Football wrapped on Saturday across the state. In the Metro, Carlsbad would take out Atrisco Heritage 45-7 at Nusenda Community Stadium.

Up north, Bloomfield would beat St. Michael's 53-22. Las Cruces hosted two games on Saturday and Centennial would take out Manzano 33-0, while Volcano Vista would beat Onate in the night game 35-0.