One person hospitalized following deputy-involved shooting near Coors, Central

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Albuquerque’s west side.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened after a deputy made a traffic stop in the Walgreens parking lot near Coors and Central just after 8 p.m. Saturday. The deputy requested backup, then reportedly “perceived a threat” and shot a person in the vehicle, according to BCSO. There were three people in the car at the time.

The person who was shot was taken to UNM Hospital to be evaluated. The extent of that person’s injuries was not released.

BCSO said one person is going to be charged on an active felony warrant, but that it is not the person who was shot. BCSO did not clarify how that person is connected to the shooting.

BCSO said no deputies were injured.

It’s unclear how many shots the deputy fired.

News 13 will post updates as more information becomes available.