NM United give up two 2nd half goals on Saturday ending their match in a draw

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was another big crowd at Isotopes Park Saturday night, as the New Mexico United looked to better their playoff hopes with a win over USL Western Conference leading Phoenix.

It was a great start for the United, as Devon Sandoval netted a great goal in the 4th minute of the match. The United led 1-0 at the half, and they would take a 2-0 lead later after the break, but this team would struggle down the stretch.

Phoenix would come back and net two goals to tie this game, with the equalizer coming in the 90th minute. The game ended in a 2-2 draw and the finish now moves the United down 2 spots in the USL Western Conference Standings. Now 10-9-11 on the year, the 10th place NM United move on to host the RGV Toros on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.