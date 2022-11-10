What’s going on?

Over the air viewers, KRQE News 13 intends to relocate its signal to a different frequency and begin broadcasting in the NextGen Transmission Standard on December 13 at 10 a.m. MST. If you currently use an antenna to receive KRQE, FOX New Mexico, New Mexic’s CW, and My 50 TV for free, you may need to obtain new equipment to receive the new signal, or you will need to rescan your television set on or after December 13 at 10:00 am MST to receive the relocated signal over the air. Cable and satellite viewers will not be affected.

How to rescan with your remote control?

The terminology for rescanning can differ across manufacturers. In some cases, rescanning may also be referred to as auto-tuning, channel set-up, channel scan, channel search, auto-scan, auto-program, or other terms, depending on your TV make and model. (Below

What if I rescan, but it’s still not working?

If you rescan your TV and still can’t find the particular channels, check your TV or converter box owner’s manual or website for troubleshooting help and customer service contact information. You may also want to check with the local TV station to see if it has been experiencing any service issues in your area.

Click the “Menu” button Select “Channels” Click “Auto Tuning”

Click the “Menu” button Select “Channels” Then click “Air” You will then be asked, “Are you sure you want to auto channel scan?” Click the “Yes” button

Click the “Menu” button Select “Antenna” as your source Then click “Scan”

Click the “Home” button Hit the “Setting” button Then the “Channels” button Click the “AutoTuning” button

Click the “Menu” button From the menu, click the “Set-Up” button Then select “Antenna” Then click “Scan” button

Click the “Home” button Use the left/right button to select “Set Up” Use the directional buttons to select “Search for Channels” Then hit the “OK” button

Click the “Menu” button From the menu, select “Channel” Then click the “Auto Program” button Some Samsung models require you to then click the “Air” button Others will just immediately begin scanning.

Click the “Quick Setup Menu” button. Then from that menu, select “Channel” Then click “Auto Channel Scan”

Click the “Menu” button Then using the up/down buttons, click the “Set Up” menu. Using the up/down buttons, select “Auto Tune.”

Press the “Menu” button. Use the up/down buttons to click into “Set-Up” menu. Use the up/down buttons to select the “Re-Tune.” Then click the “OK” button.

For brands not listed, instructions are usually similar and typically include these steps:

Press “set-up” or “menu” on the TV remote control or converter box. Select “channels,” “antenna,” or other similar terminology. Click “scan,” “auto-tune,” “channel search,” “auto-program,” or other similar terminology. The TV will do the rest. The process usually takes just a few minutes.

More Resources