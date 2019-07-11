New Mexico zoo looks to upgrade security after recent break-in

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico zoo is looking at ways to boost security after someone let some of the animals loose.

It happened over the weekend at the Spring River Zoo in Roswell. Staff found the fencing had been cut on habitats for the bobcat, coyote, racoon, and red-tailed hawk.

Fortunately, most of the animals stayed in or near the exhibits—but the city wants to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“See how we can enhance and improve what we have, as well as talk about any possible additions to security measures,” Todd Wildermuth, city spokesperson, said.

The city won’t say if there’s any video of the break-in. There is a sign warning people of cameras, but KRQE News 13’s crew didn’t see any.