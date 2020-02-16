New Mexico students compete in ‘FIRST LEGO’ League Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The competition was stiff. Twelve teams of New Mexico kids ages nine to 14, going head to head at Menaul School in Albuquerque on Saturday morning.

The teams testing out robots they built and programmed themselves. The robots are placed on game boards and required to complete missions like placing buildings on their targets and releasing a swing.

Each team was also required to find a solution to a social issue, like auto theft and homelessness. This is the tenth year for the competition. The winners receive a trophy and could get an invite to another event.