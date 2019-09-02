New city program tackles illegal online pet sales

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is rolling out a brand new program to crack down on illegal online animal sales.

It is part of a mission to educate people about getting the correct permits.

Animal Welfare said since clearing its backlog of 2,300 field calls and increased staffing, they finally have the resources to investigate people selling pets illegally online.

“I am in astonishment of what we find everyday,” animal welfare officer Shannon Beltz said. “I just find more and more stuff online that I was not even aware that was out there.”

Beltz is specifically tracking when people post ads for animals illegally without the proper permits.

“There are a lot of animal sales that go on in the city,” chief of field operations Adam Ricci said. “It’s not illegal to sell pets, but there are ordinance requirements that require pet owners to have a permit if they are going to be breeding as well as if they are going to sell puppies out of a litter.”

Since the program started this summer, an Albuquerque man has been accused of illegally selling puppies on Facebook without a permit.

The city slapped him with 13 charges after investigating his home for issues with permits and not vaccinating some animals.

“It came in as an anonymous call so I was able to find him on Facebook and do my research,” Beltz said.

Beltz expects it to be the first case of many as she spotted several suspicious posts during her interview with News 13 on Sunday.

Beltz said she monitors all illegal behavior regarding animals including abuse.

The department is also working to hire a full-time investigator to look into higher-level animal cruelty cases.

The penalty for not having the proper permits can include fines or even jail time.