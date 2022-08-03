Better moisture began returning to New Mexico Wednesday. This sets the stage for widespread rain and thunderstorm chances beginning Thursday afternoon. Heavy rainfall and more flash flooding will be possible.

A boundary is moving across New Mexico Tuesday, bringing an increase in low-level moisture across the state and an increase in lift. Storms are still ongoing along this boundary in eastern parts of New Mexico tonight. A few spotty showers will linger into early Thursday morning.

More thunderstorms are expected Thursday as more moisture will have moved into the state. Storms will initially develop as early as late Thursday morning over the mountainous terrain. Thunderstorms will expand in coverage across much of the lower elevations and valleys. Storms on Thursday will be capable of very heavy rainfall which will once again bring a threat of flash flooding to burn scars, but also to any area that sees heavy rain. Storms will once again linger through the early overnight hours, with some storms into early Friday morning.

Friday will see another crop of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be quite as busy as Thursday, but storms will still be capable of heavy rainfall. A traditional plume of monsoon moisture will set up across western and northern New Mexico and southern Colorado this weekend into early next week. Daily chances for afternoon showers and storms will stick around for these areas through early next week as well.