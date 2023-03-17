Snow will continue for parts of New Mexico tonight. Quieter weather will return this weekend, but yet another storm will bring more rain and snow chances next week.

After some impressive snowfall amounts across central and northern New Mexico today, quieter weather is returning tonight. However, an area of moderate to heavy snow is still ongoing across parts of Catron, Cibola, and Socorro counties.

This area of snow will drift south into south-central New Mexico through early Saturday morning and could bring travel problems to this part of New Mexico. In the afternoon, light rain and snow showers will continue for south-central, central, and north-central New Mexico before tapering off Saturday night.

Quieter weather and more sunshine returns Sunday, but temperatures will stay cold through the weekend.

A series of storms will once again pass across New Mexico next week. It will start by bringing in rain and mountain snow across the western two-thirds of the state on Monday. The most widespread rain and snow will fall on Tuesday, but rain and snow chances will continue into the end of next week.

Early forecast snowfall amounts bring heavy snow to the northern mountains again, with over two feet of snow possible in the San Juan Mountains.