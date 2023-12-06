SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monastery Lake east of Santa Fe, New Mexico is closed due to unsafe ice conditions. The closure will continue until further notice, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says.

The lake is located near Pecos, New Mexico and is a popular fishing spot. But ice fishing is not allowed on the lake.

The Department of Game and Fish recommends winter anglers try trout fishing in the Albuquerque area drains, Tingly Beach, or other spots around the state. You can find the latest stocking reports or buy a fishing license on the department’s website at this link.