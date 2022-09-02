Happy Labor Day weekend! We’re still talking about summer temperatures, and in some cases record heat even. Farmington broke its record high with 97°. A strong ridge of high pressure over Utah will continue bringing high heat and sunny skies for much of the west coast this weekend. So the closer you are to the Four Corners, the more this will hold true. The dry air significantly limited the amount of heavy rain the north saw today. Still, parts of Santa Fe, Taos, and Espanola received some rain. We lost the instability, and so our skies are clearing rapidly with those milder temps for the valleys and cooling into the mountains.

Saturday will see the highest rain coverage for the area as a weak disturbance rotates around the ridge. So somewhat cooler temperatures and scattered PM storms are likely especially over the higher terrain north and west of the metro. Temps will reach the upper 80s to around 90° for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell. The hottest temperatures will generally be found across western NM. Near record heat continues for the northwest corner. We’ll see much drier conditions to close our holiday day weekend Sunday and Monday, other than a stray mountain storm. The drier weather continues mid to late week until some tropical moisture tries to nudge northward into the state. Our highs will trend into the upper 80s rather consistently for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho.