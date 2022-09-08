ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL season is finally here and the Dallas Cowboys are set to return to action. The Cowboys open the season on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With both teams starting the game with new pieces on the offensive line, the defenses will have opportunities to show out. Dallas has more depth on defense than recent years, and this game should be a showcase of how good they are.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola met up with Van Tate to discuss this week’s matchup. Dallas and Tampa have a 6:20 p.m. MT kickoff on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on NBC.