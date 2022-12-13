ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michael Bradley said it was time. The Mayfield Trojans head football coach held a press conference Tuesday to announce his retirement.

The move comes after 17 years as head coach at Mayfield. Prior to that, Bradley was an assistant for 17 years with the Trojans. “I’ve done all I can, you know. I’ve coached a ton of young men and I think it’s time for me to bow out,” said Bradley.

In his first two seasons as a head coach, 2006 and 2007, Bradley won state titles. He added a third in 2010 and was even the KRQE/Fox New Mexico Friday Night Football Coach of the Year for Class 5A. Bradley compiled 139 wins against 63 losses with the Trojans.

“I’m excited for the next chapter,” said Bradley. “I would like to have some free time and those kind of things and I’m just like anybody who wants to retire and move forward. I’m always going to be around, but I think it’s time for someone else to take the reigns.” The 59-year-old Bradley is also retiring from teaching.

Bradley comes from a coaching family. He is the son of legendary New Mexico high school coach Jim Bradley. The elder Bradley passed away in 2015.