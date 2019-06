Tuesday on the Sports Desk, Lobos center and forward Vladimir Pinchuk has decided to enter the transfer portal. Pinchuk announced his decision through social media and thanked Lobo coaches, teammates, and fans for their support in the last two years. The 6-foot-11 Pinchuk will have two years of eligibility at his next stop.

New Lobo men's basketball assistant, Dan McHale, has arrived and is already on the job. McHale spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Eastern Kentucky. Defense is his specialty.