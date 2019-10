ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Lobo women's basketball team is a talented bunch this season. Mike Bradbury's crew has a strong nucleus of returning players, along with a recruiting class considered by some to be top 30.

"I think our athleticism, our quickness, and our shooting ability is good. We do lack a little size, but I think we can make up for it with the strengths in those areas."