ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the Sports Desk, the New Mexico United continued its historic run and stayed alive in the US Open Cup Tournament with a 2-1 victory over MLS team Dallas FC on Wednesday night. This marked the second consecutive win for the United over an MLS opponent, after defeating the Colorado Rapids in the previous round.

"When you asked the question about us coming together so quickly in a short amount of time, that is the thing that I am most proud about," Head Coach Troy Lesesne said. "If you were to ask someone how long our club has been around, I would hope that most people based on what they have seen so far would say, it's a club that has been around for a number of years. It feels like we have been around for a long time because just the amount of connectivity we have had with the community, and you now just hope to continue to build on that both on the field and off of the field as we go forward."