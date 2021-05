ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - As the first weekend Bernalillo County spent in the green comes to an end, the city is excited about new openings and events planned. Those include more options for families this weekend. "Our culture is gathering to share food, and experiences and music and all the kinds of things we do together," said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, the Director of Arts and Culture with the City of Albuquerque.

Last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham changed the red to turquoise framework putting Bernalillo County in the green. Now for the first time in more than a year, the city is welcoming back some of Albuquerque's favorite activities.