SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started out as a traffic stop for a broken headlight, quickly turned into a State Police Officers busting through the suspect's front door and tasing him inside his home. Bodycam footage from the night of the arrest is now being released.

The video shows the moment New Mexico State Police officers tased Russel Sandlin inside his Santa Fe Apartment. According to the criminal complaint, a State Police officer attempted to pull Sandlin over for a broken headlight, but Sandlin kept driving – eventually turning into an apartment complex, parking his car, and running up the stairs to his second-story home.