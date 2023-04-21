LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Lonnie Gallegos, 39, has been convicted of 2nd-degree murder of a business owner in May 2020. Gallegos was accused of shooting and killing Oscar Amezquita at Amezquita’s business. Investigators said Gallegos had armed himself with guns that were stored on site.

Gallegos and his dog were seen by witnesses getting into Amezquita’s vehicle and leaving the scene. Investigators tracked the vehicle after Gallegos left his phone in the vehicle. It was found abandoned, covered with netting with the license plate removed.

Gallegos was found guilty of aggravated battery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence at an earlier trial and sentenced to 13 years. He was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder for the same case Thursday after an earlier mistrial for the murder charge. Gallegos faces an up to an additional 18 years in prison which would be served concurrently.