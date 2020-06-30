Man dies after drowning at Brantley Lake

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a drowning at Brantley Lake in Carlsbad. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Brad Linneman tried to grab a flotation device in the water on Saturday but he struggled to stay afloat and went underneath for at least five minutes. Someone pulled him out but it was too late. Last month, another man died there after his raft was swept away by the wind.
