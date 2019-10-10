Man connected to deadly Albuquerque crash released from jail

by: KRQE Media

Matthew Nieto

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man arrested three days after he was released on probation is free again this evening.

Matthew Nieto was arrested in 2017 for his role in a carjacking case that ended with the death of a man visiting Albuquerque. He was given probation in that case in August.

Three days after gaining his freedom, Nieto was re-arrested, this time for domestic violence. Nieto was released for time served since his August arrest, with the warning not to return.

He remains on four years probation in the 2017 case.

