ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rico Dukes, the man accused of impersonating a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy, was in court Thursday for his first appearance.

Dukes was arrested twice this week. The first was on Monday after he pretended to be a BCSO officer on a dating app. He was even wearing a BCSO patch when they arrested him. Wednesday, he was arrested again after they learned he showed up to Volcano Vista High School last week. They said he was posing as a deputy and had a gun on his hip. The state has filed for pretrial detention so Dukes will be held until at least his next hearing.