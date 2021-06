KRQE En Español: Lunes 28 de Junio 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows an Albuquerque police officer arrested for DWI, and why he was in deep trouble. It's not just his breathalyzer that said he was beyond drunk, but he was driving a car that belongs to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Despite numerous apologies, an off-duty Albuquerque police officer, Nicholas Laskar, struggled through his field sobriety tests last month. Laskar was pulled over on Highway 550 west of Bernalillo by a Zia police officer after another driver called to report him weaving and tailgating.