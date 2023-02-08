LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) had a major impact on New Mexico’s economy last year.

LANL released its yearly report which shows the laboratory spent $915 million on goods and services from New Mexico businesses. A total of $613 million of that was spent with small businesses.

The report also states LANL had a good year, hiring more than 2,000 people with 60% being New Mexicans. One of LANL’s initiatives pairs its experts with local businesses to help them solve problems.

The lab said it paid the State of New Mexico $136 million in gross receipts tax.